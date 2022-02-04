Pam and Tommy has recently launched on Disney+, and stars of the hit series Lily James and Sebastian Stan have revealed some juicy gossip about life on-set.

Lily, who played actress and Playboy model Pamela Anderson, and Sebastian, who played Motley Crue rocker Tommy Lee, both admitted that whilst on-set, they never spoke to one another out of character.

Whilst on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week, 32-year-old Lily said: “We never really saw each other out of character”.

Sebastian confirmed this: “It’s true,” adding “I didn’t see her outside of Pamela until the end of the shoot”.

