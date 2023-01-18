Paris Hilton helps NBC debut their Paris 2024 Olympic logo and it's truly iconic

With the Paris 2024 Olympic Games just a year away, who better to debut NBC's logo for their coverage major multi-sport event than the other famous Paris?

NBC is the rights-holder in the U.S for broadcasting the summer Olympics set to take place from July 26 - August 11 next year and revealed what their logo will look for when it broadcasts on TV and online livestreams.

For the promotional video, Paris Hilton was glammed up as a French narrator said: "Next summer, the eyes of the world will be on...

"Paris," the star said, as it then cut to a montage of the different sports that will be played at the games.

At the end, Paris then realised: "Oh, the other Paris"

In some of the outtakes, she amusingly said: "Paris, France? What the-"

It then cuts to Paris telling her chihuahua that is adorably dressed up in a pink sweater and on-brand beret: "They should really changing the name it's confusing."

"Wait... they name it after me?" the 41-year-old asked while smiling at the camera.

In another scene, she excitedly told her chic chihuahua: "Can you believe the named the city after me?"

She even showed off her French skills, by translating her iconic phrase "that's hot," as she added: "Olympics in Paris? C'est chaud!"

Sharing the promo on her Twitter, Paris wrote: "Can't wait for the Paris Olympics, even though it's not all about me."

To which the official Paris 2024 Olympics Twitter replied: "It's about us," with a wink-face emoji.

The campaign has been praised by viewers who described the move as "incredible marketing," and even urged the promo to be taken one step further by getting Paris to carry the Olympic torch.





So what does the NBC Paris Olympics logo look like?

Well, according to an NBC press release it has a "timeless elegance and sophistication that is distinctly Parisian," and the logo is "evocative of a well-established couture fashion label,”

It added: "The typography is rooted in French Art Nouveau letterforms with modern tapering and flair."

