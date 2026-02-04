The Department of Justice released over three million documents from the Epstein files last week, featuring high-profile names including Elon Musk and Bill Gates.

Well now, JD Vance has commented on the release, acknowledging that while Donald Trump has "wealth and power" in common with those mentioned, he is "very much outside of the social circle".

In an interview with the Daily Mail, the US vice president said: "He knows a lot of these people. He certainly has similar wealth and power. But he never really was friendly with Epstein in a way that a lot of these other people were."

He went on to say the files demonstrate "an incestuous nature to America's elite" – something he labelled "pretty gross".

"And, a lot of people, I think, it reflects very poorly on them,” he continued.

A set of images released by the House Oversight Committee in December, taken at Epstein’s property, show Trump pictured with several women. Trump has repeatedly denied any misconduct, maintaining that his relationship with Epstein ended roughly in 2004.

Speaking to the press at the White House on 2 February, Trump said: "I have nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein. And, in fact, if you look at the DOJ, they announced, you know, they released three million pages. It’s like this is all they’re supposed to be doing. And, frankly, the DOJ, I think should just say, 'We have other things to do.'"

