Fox News host ridiculed over 'made up' story about Melania movie 'for the regime'

A Fox News host is facing ridicule after what many think is an unbelievable story about her mother’s experience going to see the Melania documentary movie .

Already infamous for its outrageous $40 million budget – the highest amount ever paid for a documentary – and a marketing budget of $35 million by Amazon, Melania recently had its opening weekend.

The documentary follows First Lady Melania Trump in the weeks leading up to husband Donald Trump ’s inauguration in January 2025.

Reviews for the movie have varied widely between critics and audiences, as perfectly demonstrated by Fox News reporter Kayleigh McEnany who claimed that her mother went to see the movie and the theatre was “standing room only”.

“My mom went to this [movie] this weekend in Florida. She said, not only was the theatre packed, it was standing room only … People were cheering through it, they were excited. It was interactive – people interplaying with the film. She said it was just electric,” McEnany claimed.

Some have accused McEnany of telling a “made up” story to appease the Trump “regime”.

“It’s not supposed to be believable, it’s supposed to signal you are willing to lie and humiliate yourself for the regime. The more ridiculous the lie, the better,” someone responded.

Another wrote: “Standing room only at a movie theater lol oh yeah very real story.”

Someone else argued: “‘Standing room only,’ is something I’ve never heard of regarding a movie theatre but that’s just because it’s f**king made up.”

Elsewhere, McEnany suggested that Melania should be nominated for an Oscar, and added, “If she was to go, she would be the best dressed and the classiest dressed, by a long shot”.

At the time of writing, Melania has a rating of 1.3 out of 10 on IMDb.

