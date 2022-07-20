National treasure actor Patrick Stewart said that making an advert for Yorkshire Tea has been a “career highlight”.

The 82-year-old actor is famed for his roles in Star Trek and the X-Men film series but recently shared his rather more unexpected starring role on Twitter, as he portrayed an employee at the tea company.

The advert for Yorkshire Tea sets the scene for a leaving party of one of the company’s employees, Tina. Stewart then delivered an emotional leaving speech that sounded fit for the theatre stage.

Stewart said: “Ah, Tina. The void so hollow that you shall leave. The emptiness felt within these walls where only the soft weeping of the forgotten river berates.

“Shall we not hear again, chanting echoes of your laughter, or the sweet rasp of your stapler. We must, and will, continue. Our love, our dreams, our wishes, ride with you, fair Tina.”

Then switching to a Yorkshire accent, Stewart added: “And we're having a pint at The Dog and Trumpet after work. Apparently, there's a tab behind the bar.”

Sharing the ad on Twitter, Stewart said: “Career highlight for one of Yorkshire's own. Thank you @YorkshireTea for having me for a proppa cuppa.”

Stewart was born in Mirfield, West Yorkshire and the proud Yorkshireman has been praised online for his appearance.

One person commented: “Oh this made my otherwise horrible day! Thank you @SirPatStew you are a treasure!”

Someone else wrote: “There are very few *perfect* adverts, but this may be one of them.”

“Absolutely delightful,” another happy viewer said.

One person said: "Yorkshire legend, doing us proud."

