Tributes pour in for Hollyoaks star Paul Danan, who has died aged 46

Former Hollyoaks and Celebrity Big Brother star Paul Danan has died at the age of 46, his management company said.

In the 1990s and early 2000s, Danan starred as resident bad boy Sol Patrick in Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks and later went on to appear on shows like Celebrity Love Island.

The company said in a statement on Instagram: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the passing of Paul Danan at just 46 years old.

“Known for his television presence, exceptional talent, and unwavering kindness, Paul was a beacon of light to so many.

"His untimely departure will leave irreplaceable voids in the lives of all who knew him.

“During this difficult time, we kindly request respect and privacy for Paul’s family, friends, and colleagues. No further comments will be made at this time.”

The sad news comes just months after Danan revealed he faced respiratory failure due to excessive vape use in June last year.

Tributes for Danan have poured in on social media from fans and acquaintances.

One fan wrote: “Ah that’s proper sad about Paul Danan, 46 is no age to go. Bless him. He’ll always be Sol in Hollyoaks to me.”

“So, so sad to read about the passing of Paul Danan. In this day and age of falsities and fake people, he was a genuine and caring man who just wanted to please everyone. A lovely warm man that will be missed by many. R.I.P. Buddy,” another said.

Someone else posted: “So sad to hear of the passing of Paul Danan. We worked together on the film ‘one man and his dog’ a few years ago he was a very bubbly young man. Condolences go out to his family and friends at this very sad time.”

On X/Twitter user said: “Awww. Paul Danan.. only 46. Sad news.”

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings