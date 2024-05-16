Maya Jama had a hilarious response to King Charles learning what Love Island is

Maya Jama attempted to explain what Love Island is to King Charles and it’s fair to say he didn’t seem particularly keen.

Jama has been the host of the ITV2 dating show since 2023 and it has become so successful it’s even got an American version , but it seems that it has not yet got the royal seal of approval, after Jama had to explain what it was to the King.

The 29-year-old and the monarch met during a Creative Industries Garden Party hosted at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday (15 May) where they struck up a conversation about the show.

Jama explained: “[I’m] a TV host. So I host Love Island – I don’t know if you watch that though. That’s like a reality dating show.”

The monarch appeared unfamiliar with the show and instead joked: “There's one born every minute!”

When asked about her upcoming plans, Jama said she is off to film a new season, joking: “I’m just about to go to Spain to film some new young people snog someone, so yeah, that’s coming.”

After the event, Jama explained she didn’t expect that the King would watch it, writing on X/Twitter: “You can hear I wasn’t assuming he watched it but you never know.”

Also in attendance at the star-studded event were other figures in the creative industries, including documentarian Louis Theroux, artist Tracey Emin and magazine editor Edward Enninful.

