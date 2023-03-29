Paul O'Grady was worried about the way he would die but wasn't scared of death

Paul O'Grady previously opened up about not being afraid of dying in a resurfaced interview. It comes after the TV host, renowned for his drag persona Lily Savage, sadly passed away on Tuesday evening (28 March).

In a statement, his husband Andre Portasio wrote: "It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening."

"We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss.

"He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion.

"I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years."

O'Grady's last social media post on 13 March, paid tribute to Tom Tom, one his pigs who had been put to sleep as the star said: "I knew it was coming as he’d been diagnosed with a tumour but even so it’s awful when you lose a pet."

Speaking to The Mirror in 2017, O'Grady previously revealed that he wasn't afraid of death.

During the recording of The Secret Life of Dogs in Delhi, India, O'Grady experienced a health scare, where he was rushed to hospital after he was believed to have caught a bug from an infected dog.

He told the outlet that the dogs had been bitten by rats and maggots, and assumed he must have touched his mouth after spending time with the dogs.

"I used to think I was invincible but now I’m running out of lives," he told The Mirror.

Despite numerous health issues over the years, the TV star said: "I’m not scared of death at all. It’s the way you die that worries me – that’s the fear."

He went on to suggest that health can be a "state of mind."

Tributes have since poured in for O'Grady, with a tweet from the official royal family account reading: "Deeply saddened to hear of the death of Paul O’Grady, who worked closely with Her Majesty in support of Battersea, providing lots of laughter and many waggy-tailed memories."

Carol Vorderman has also shared some of her memories of O’Grady.

"He was a fighter; he never judged the weak, the vulnerable, the misunderstood. He'd fight like a lion for them."

"He wasn't just a showbiz person," she added.

"We knew that with Paul, whatever he was ranting about, he'd always be speaking the truth. The most honest and sincere person I've met in showbiz."

