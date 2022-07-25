Yet another actor who portrayed an iconic mob figure has died - and his epic takedown of sleazeball movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is being widely shared.

Paul Sorvino passed away at 83 from natural causes, and was best-known for his role as Sgt Frank Cerreta on 'Law & Order', and Mafia don Pail Cicero in Martin Scorsese’s 'Goodfellas'.

His passing comes shortly after the deaths of Ray Liotta, Tony Sirico, James Caan - leading one pundit to describe this year as 'dark days for the fake Mob'.

And while his iconic TV and movie roles are being reprised and re-shared, another aspect of his character has been noted on social media.

In 2018, he lashed out after he was asked how he felt about allegations that Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed his daughter Mira Sorvino.

He told TMZ: “He’s going to go to jail. Oh yeah. That son of a bitch. Good for him if he goes, because if not, he has to meet me. And I will kill the motherf****r. Real simple.

“If I had known it, he would not be walking. He’d be in a wheelchair.”





Sorvino was unaware of the alleged harassment until Mira was interviewed by The New Yorker.

In it, she accused Harvey Weinstein of making her uncomfortable at the Toronto International Film Festival in 1995.

He reportedly massaged her shoulders and was "chasing" her around.

She said she feared it had affected her career and Peter Jackson has since said he was told to blacklist Mira Sorvino and Ashley Judd in casting for The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings films.



“I recall Miramax [Weinstein’s studio] telling us they were a nightmare to work with and we should avoid them at all costs. This was probably in 1998,” Jackson said of the actresses. “I realize that this was very likely the Miramax smear campaign in full swing.”

