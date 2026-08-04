Ariana Grande speaks out following news she's taking 'step back' from public life

Ariana Grande has spoken out since it was announced she will be “taking a step back from visibility” after she finishes her Eternal Sunshine tour next month.

The singer will also no longer be starring in revival of Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George, with Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey which is set to begin at Barbican next year.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Grande's representative said: "She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny."

They added that the tour has been a "beautiful experience" for the 33-year-old and that she "loves her fans and has loved every minute of this tour so much."

What has Grande said since the announcement?

YouTube/arianagrande

Taking to the stage at Chicago's United Center on Monday (3 August), Grande addressed the online speculation surrounding the announcement made by her representatives that she's taking a break after finishing her tour.

“Sometimes when a story comes out that’s not directly from me, things can get a little blown out of proportion. So I just wanted to speak to my fans directly tonight because I love you so much. The announcement that was made yesterday was not a reactive or impulsive thing," Grande told the crowd, reading a prepared note.

"It is something that I had decided to plan that I had quietly made a long time ago and it’s a decision that was made from a thoughtful and empowered place. And I want you to know many things can be true at the same time. I want to share this because I heard that my fans were worried that negativity was ruining things for me, but I just have to say that could not be more the f*** opposite," prompting cheers from the crowd.

Grande continued, "Honestly, this is not what that is. And I just want to be very, very clear: Multiple things can be true at the same time. Yes, boundaries, they need to be set. Human beings can need a break sometimes. And also, this can be and will continue to be the greatest experience of my professional and creative life."

“No matter what noises exist out there, nothing will ever be able to distort my reality or be more real to me or elaborate to me than this love that we share,” she added. “The rest of that s*** is not mine to carry, so I don’t carry it. I need to get out here and differentiate that from my truth for you all because I love you and this tour has been the most healing, beautiful, corrective, magnificent, special experience of my life.”





Grande is currently the US leg of her Eternal Sunshine Tour, marking her first run of live shows in seven years since the Sweetener World Tour wrapped in 2019.

She is then set to take her tour across the pond where she will perform at London's O2 Arena from 15-16, 19-20, 23-24 and 27-28, & 31 August, with her final show on 1 September.

On the topic of Grande's live show, a source also to the publication that she performance "a very physical show" where this is "a lot of athleticism involved."

"She performs healthily and successfully at a very high level night after night.”

This news comes after the release of Grande's eighth studio album, Petal, and released a music video for the title single which has continued online speculation regarding her health.

In 2023, Grande addressed those concerns head-on in a video posted to social media where she said, ""I think we could be, I think we should be, gentler and less comfortable commenting on people's bodies, no matter what."

Since the news was announced Grande's fans have been taking to social media to sharing their messages of support.

One person wrote, "This woman deserves the biggest break ever."





"My heart :( she doesn’t deserve this treatment the media is giving her in the slightest. i love her so much," a second person said.





A third person added, "I have no comment on this except to say this sucks and I hope she gets to play the role sometime in the future because she will f***ing slay it."





Another person responded, "Ariana Grande you are incredibly & unconditionally adored, cherished, & supported. your gift & art has consistently provided safety & community for all of us. your strength & resilience is unfathomable & inspiring. you deserve love, happiness, protection, & peace."









"Ariana Grande you will always be loved by me," someone else shared.

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