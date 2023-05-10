PewDiePie banned on Twitch despite not even streaming

Internet sensation PewDiePie has been hit with a mysterious Twitch ban – despite not even streaming.

The Swedish influencer signed an exclusive deal with YouTube in 2020. However, a random stream appeared on PewDiePie's Twitch account in March, showing old videos and episodes of the Canadian comedy series Trailer Park Boys.

PewDiePie's 'return' to the streaming platform left fans scratching their heads, with some speculating it to be a promotion for an upcoming project. Others believed his account was hacked.

Dexerto later reported that CoPilotMedia appeared to have taken over the streamer's Twitch channel.

Now, PewDiePie's Twitch account has been officially removed from the platform – and people aren't sure why. Instead, Twitch fans are greeted with a notice that reads: "This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Getty Images





It comes after the 33-year-old announced he and his wife, Marzia Bisognin, were expecting a baby.

In a February YouTube video shared on PewDiePie's 111 million subscriber-strong channel, the influencer said: "I’ve been keeping a secret from you guys, and that is I’m going to be a dad.

"We found out that Marzia is pregnant first in November, and I’m just so thankful everything’s been going so well so far.

"I’m so excited. It’s kind of strange to me, it’s entering new territory, but I feel really ready, and so does Marzia.”

He added he feels "so lucky" to start a family "with the woman I love", going on to say that he has "absolutely no doubt" that Marzia will be "an amazing mother".

Indy100 reached out to Twitch for comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.