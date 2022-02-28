At this point, Piers Morgan is more known for his feuds with female celebrities than his TV or media career.

There's his old pal Meghan Markle who ditched him when she seemingly came to her senses, then there's Adele, and on that (growing) list you can also find one Ms. Kim Kardashian.



Why does Piers Morgan have a feud with Kim Kardashian you might ask? Allow us to explain.

Morgan's long-running feud with Kim Kardashian West is, of course, rooted in misogyny.

The British reporter has previously made disrespectful comments about her and her sister Kylie Jenner’s appearance after the two appeared alongside Kendall Jenner in a photoshoot.

Last year, the KarJenners released photos from their joint photoshoot for Kardashian’s fashion brand SKIMS, which was at the time launching a new line of women’s underwear for Valentine’s Day.

In the pictures the trio appeared in red hot undergarments which was an instant hit among consumers and fans.

Many people couldn't help but praise how good the three sisters looked, but Morgan was not one of these individuals.

In his tweet, Morgan insinuated that Kendall looked significantly better than her other two sisters, writing: “If I were Kim & Kylie, I’d stop being photographed with Kendall.”

The TV host was quickly accused of being a bully and making unsolicited body-shaming comments.

"It’s so disturbing how this man thinks it’s his god given right to constantly comment on women and what they do with their bodies," wrote one person on Twitter.

"Ugh tired of men and their irrelevant opinions about female bodies," said another person.

