Piers Morgan has marked the one year anniversary of the time he stormed off Good Morning Britain, with a promo for his new television show.

It’s been 12 months since he sensationally walked away during a live broadcast after being challenged by former colleague Alex Beresford over his thoughts on Meghan Markle.

One of the biggest showbiz stories of 2021 saw Morgan then leave the show after sparking controversy by saying he “didn’t believe a word” of what Meghan said in the interview she did alongside her husband Prince Harry with Oprah Winfrey.

Tweeting about it earlier today, he wrote: “A year ago today, I went for a little stroll… and in the words of Edith Piaf, je ne regrette rien! #LongWalkToFreedomOfSpeech.”

That wasn’t all, either, with the presenter posted a teaser for Piers Morgan Uncensored on forthcoming channel TalkTV.

“A year ago today, I was forced to leave a job that I loved at the peak of its success for having the audacity to express an honestly held opinion. Well this shouldn’t happen in any democracy supposedly built on the principles of free speech and freedom of expression,” he says in the clip.

“So I’m delighted to now be returning to live television with a new prime-time show whose main purpose will be to cancel cancel culture which has infected societies around the world.”

He goes on to say: “I want it to be a platform for lively, vigorous debate, the newsmaking interviews, and that increasingly taboo three-letter word – fun. I also want it to annoy all the right people. I’m Piers Morgan, uncensored.”

Piers stormed off the show on this day in 2021 Getty

It’s the first footage we’ve seen in connection with the show, but the presenter has been teasing it for months now.

Morgan didn’t wait long before considering his next career move after leaving GMB, after agreeing on a return to TV and print after signing a deal with part of Rupert Murdoch’s empire.

He’s joined forces with News Corp and Fox News Media, where he will be the face of a new TV show that he describes as a “fearless forum for lively debate” which will “celebrate the right of everyone to have an opinion.”

