Piers Morgan doesn't seem to care that he's on Russia's list of banned UK journalists and politicians.

The Piers Morgan Uncensored host tweeted in response to learning he was on the list with 39 other UK citizens: "It wasn’t on my immediate vacation to-do list."

The sassy response from Morgan comes after he hosted TalkTV's Ukraine war summit earlier in July. During which he interviewed Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The summit and interview with Zelenska likely contributed to Russia's desire to ban Morgan from their country.

Along with Morgan, other notable people on the list include former Prime Minister David Cameron and leader of the Labour Party Keir Starmer.

In the statement banning Morgan and others, Russia claims the people on the list have been "planting Russophobia, spreading false information about our country and supporting the Kyiv neo-Nazi regime".

Russia has notably spread propaganda since the start of the war, claiming Ukraine is a Nazi regime and denying any attack on civilians.

The 39 new named people will join the extensive list of 200+ other UK politicians and journalists who are not allowed to enter Russia. Although it seems Morgan isn't too torn-up about being banned.

Morgan has been outspoken supporter of Ukraine after Russia's invasion in February. He has praised Zelensky's resilience, called for more attention to be drawn to the war, and hosted two summits speaking about Ukraine.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.