Olena Zelenska admits marriage has 'gotten stronger' in Piers Morgan interview

Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska, has admitted her marriage with President Zelensky has "gotten stronger" through the war, in a new and exclusive interview with Piers Morgan.

The pair will appear on his TalkTV show, Uncensored, this week.

"I agree with the theory that marriage gets stronger and I think in our case it will be the same," she says. "We have become more interested in each other."

When Zelensky was asked for his opinion, he laughed and added: "When you're next to me your opinion has priority."

