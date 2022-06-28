Piers Morgan has been brutally owned by yet another union general secretary as he once again claims he’s going on a Facebook stalk.

When interviewing RMT general secretary Mick Lynch on his show, Morgan brought up a screenshot of Lynch’s Facebook page and quizzed him about his profile picture of The Hood from Thunderbirds.

Morgan was ridiculed for his ridiculous interview topic but has continued to boast about the viewing numbers of the cringe-worthy clip.

With the general secretary of The Communication Workers Union (CWU) Dave Ward due to be appearing on his show, Morgan claimed he was “currently checking out his Facebook profile pic”.

Ward expertly replied back with a screengrab of his Facebook page. The profile picture was a screengrab of when Morgan famously stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain after being challenged about his views about Meghan Markle.

Ward responded: “Great stuff. It’s currently one of you fully supporting unofficial industrial action.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

It’s fair to say, other Twitter users loved it.



Morgan himself even had to hand it to Ward, responding: “Haha - touché.”

Someone else said: “Absolutely superb.”

Another joked: “Officer, I'd like to report a murder.”

“Just genius,” another replied.

Journalist Philip O’Connor asked: “Does anyone get publicly owned more often than @piersmorgan?”

It is thought that workers from the Royal Mail could be the next to go on strike, following the national rail strike by the RMT Union.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.