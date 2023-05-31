Pink shares 'embarrassing' nude photo of herself while showering outdoors

Pink has been praised online for her "divine" nude photo during and after her outdoor shower.

On Tuesday (30 May), the 'Cover Me in Sunshine' singer did exactly that, with two photos shared to Instagram. The first saw the 43-year-old posed in the sun, sporting a see-through banana bikini and calling herself an "embarrassing mom" in the caption.

She wrote: "Lake weekends and a new ridiculous bathing suit. If you haven’t showered outdoors while your husband tries to scare you every five minutes you haven’t lived!!!!!! #embarassingmoms #eyerollsfordays #bananaboobies #imfun #readyfortour."

In the second photo, Pink shared an intimate photo of herself showering outside, where she is completely naked with her hands in the air and nothing but blue scribbles covering her private areas.





Pink/Instagram





The post was soon flooded with compliments from friends and fans, with one writing: "How are you so friggin divine? Love that new suit!"

"I occasionally forget that I love you, then you post this. I now know again. I love you," another wrote, while a third commented: "If you got it flaunt it. Be proud of yourself."









It comes after the mum-of-two dropped her ninth studio album, Trustfall, inspired by a challenging time in her life.

Opening up to Good Morning America, Pink said: "I took time. I had time and I had a lot of really devastating things happen.

"My son and I got really sick with Covid. That sort of distilled down for me what actually matters."

She added: "It takes your kids getting sick to be like, 'Okay, none of this matters. I wanna see my kids grow up. That's what I want.' I want to only put truth into the world. I want to only be authentic. And I want to be kinder and a better person."

