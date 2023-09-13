Pink shuts down troll who compares her to Suzy Eddie Izzard: "A good lesson in ignorance"

Pink hit back at a troll who tried to use a photo of Suzy Eddie Izzard as an insult.

The 'So What' singer celebrated her 44th birthday last week, and was inundated with thousands of well wishes from family, friends and fans.

But one caught the star's attention – mainly because a random X/Twitter account tried to compare her to Izzard.

The viral post simply said "Happy birthday" while tagging Pink, and included a photo of the British stand-up comedian and actor.

In response, Pink thanked the account, before explaining that she "just showed my 12 year old daughter your post."

"I explained to her that I’ve never met you, I don’t know you, and I have no idea why you would go out of your way to be hateful," she continued.

"It was a good lesson in ignorance. Thank you. I still don’t know you. Congrats. You’re no one."

In a follow-up tweet, Pink added: "MOST IMPORTANTLY -what a wasted opportunity here. There are so many pictures you could’ve chosen that were actually me that were worse than this picture, you nameless f***o. At least be creative next time dum dum."

Many people jumped in to praise the star, with one hitting back at the poster writing: "It’s not her and she just owned you," to which they replied: "It’s an honour to be called a f***o by Pink. That’s her way of saying 'hey'".

Meanwhile, another believed the post to be innocent, saying "I don't think this was meant as an insult to you Pink, it seems a trend on X these days to post a picture of any celeb when addressing another."

They continued: "It's supposed to be funny, making the 'reader' assume the poster thinks the celeb posted is the actual celeb they're addressing, and sometimes it is funny, but they don't think about how annoying or hurtful it can be to the person they are addressing."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



