Ex-Playmate explains why she wasn't 'concerned' about getting pregnant by Hugh Hefner

Holly Madison has been speaking in further depth about her experiences inside the Playboy mansion, revealing why her and other ex-Playmates weren't 'concerned' about getting pregnant by Hugh Hefner.

Madison dated Playboy founder Hefner from 2001 to 2008 and was known as his “main girlfriend” after moving into the mansion at the age of 21.

Since Hefner’s death at the age of 91 in 2017, Madison and other former Playmates have revealed the sordid details about life in the mansion.

Madison and fellow ex-Playmate Bridget Marquardt spoke last year about their experiences and discussed how they had been pressured into having unprotected sex with Hefner in their podcast Girls Next Level.

The latest episode of the podcast has now seen them take part in a Q&A where they were asked about the subject of birth control during their time in the mansion.

Answering the question “Were all the girls on birth control? How did y’all prevent pregnancy?” Madison explained that the ex-Playmates didn’t think “for a second” that they’d get pregnant.

“I don’t know who was and wasn’t on birth control. I wasn’t, but I just don’t think anyone ever felt for a second that they were gonna get pregnant from Hef,” Madison said.

Before saying that she didn’t want to be “gross and graphic”, the 43-year-old explained that Hefner “never finished in anybody.”

“Not to be gross and graphic, but here we are. He never finished in anybody,” she said.

“And when I say that, I don’t mean a last-minute pullout. I mean, he would do whatever on our bedroom nights and then the last part of it would just be him jacking off watching porn. It wasn’t even near anybody.”

Madison added: “So I just don’t think any of us ever thought for a second that we were in danger of getting pregnant by him.”

She went on to say that Hefner “knew what he was doing” before adding: “If you look at his history and all the people he’s been with, he’s only ever had kids when he was married and it was planned. So, he knew what he was doing in that respect."

Madison eventually left the mansion in 2008, with the model later reflecting on her experiences in her 2015 book Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny. She previously described the Playmate lifestyle as very “cult-like”.

