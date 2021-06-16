Cosmetic surgeon says Prince Harry will be bald by 50

Prince Harry will be virtually bald by age 50, a leading UK cosmetic surgeon has claimed.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Dr Asim Shahmalak at Crown Clinic in Manchester said the Prince is balding at a slower rate than Prince William and is ten years behind his older brother when it comes to hair loss but is heading for an egghead.

He said: “The baldness gene is not as strong in Harry but he is still losing his hair quickly. At present most of Harry’s hair loss is around the crown area.

“He has a growing bald patch right across his crown and you can also see that his hair is also thinning out towards the front.

“Without treatment, the acceleration we have seen over the last 15 months will only increase over the next year. Harry may never be as bald as his brother William. William has been more affected than any of the royal men.”

The Prince need not despair. According to a recent poll, Prince William is the “sexiest bald man on the planet”. He beat Jason Statham and The Rock so if Prince Harry follows in his footsteps he has a good chance of being seen as a sexy bald man too, and who can say no to that?

Shahmalak added that the gene was passed from the late Prince Philip to Prince Charles to his sons. He said the hair loss appears to be getting worse and that the Princes are also affected by a hair loss gene on Princess Diana’s side of the family.

He said: “No two brothers are the same, but both William and Harry have inherited the same baldness gene. It is too late for Prince William and there is nothing that can be done to reverse his hair loss. Harry still has time if he wants to take action.

“Harry will be almost as bald as his older brother at 50 if he does nothing, though he will probably have a little more hair at the front of his scalp.”