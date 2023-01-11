Prince Harry's rowback on his Taliban killings is dividing the internet

Even if you've been living under a rock, you've probably noticed that Prince Harry has a bee in his bonnet.

He's all over the place promoting his memoir Spare and shedding light about issues he's faced within the Royal Family and during his childhood.

His candidness has made him a hero to some, and a persona non grata to others and last night he divided the public once again by rowing back on comments he made in his book about the Taliban.

He - or his ghostwriter - had written about killing 25 enemy fighters during two tours in the Helmand region of Afghanistan.

"It wasn't a statistic that filled me with pride but nor did it make me ashamed," he wrote.

"When I was plunged into the heat and confusion of battle, I didn't think about those as 25 people. You can't kill people if you see them as people.

"In truth, you can't hurt people if you see them as people. They were chess pieces taken off the board, bad guys eliminated before they kill good guys."

His comments drew criticism from military figures but now he's blamed the media for the way those lines were reported.

Speaking to Stephen Colbert last night on The Late Show, he accused the press of "spin".

"Without a doubt, the most dangerous lie that they have told, is that I somehow boasted about the number of people I killed in Afghanistan," he said.

"If I heard anyone boasting about that kind of thing, I would be angry. But it's a lie.

"It's really troubling and very disturbing that they can get away with it... My words are not dangerous - but the spin of my words are very dangerous to my family. That is a choice they've made."

Here's how people reacted to him appearing to change his tune:

Spare, which was published on Tuesday, has become the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever in the UK selling some 400,000 copies.

