Prince Harry has opened up on his 'fight' with Prince William that led to a snapped necklace and further tension between the royals.

The Duke revealed he saw his brother as his 'arch-nemesis'.

“What was different here was the level of frustration, and I talk about the red mist that I had for so many years, and I saw this red mist in him", he said of the alleged confrontation to ITV's Tom Bradby, ahead of his book release.

"He wanted me to hit him back, but I chose not to."

