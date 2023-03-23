Prince Harry's memoir to be parodied in book titled 'Spare Us'

A spoof book parodying Prince Harry’s recent memoir Spare will go on sale on April Fool’s Day and it’s ingeniously titled Spare Us.

Since its publication on 10 January 2023, the tell-all book by the Prince revealed previously unknown information about moments in his life and his upbringing within the royal family.

The parody version is titled Spare Us! A Harrody and its front cover will mock the real cover, by featuring an image of Prince Harry with tape over his mouth.

Harry has been criticised by some for leaving the royal family to seek privacy but going on to release a revelationary book and the spoof book will lean into that.

The book, written by Bruno Vincent, is being published by Hachette, who wrote: “He was born into an ancient powerful dynasty and, through no fault of his own, became one of the most recognisable men on the planet.

“His life was a constant barrage of press intrusion and manipulation. Until finally, he demanded that it stop.

“In order to get the privacy he so craved, he has written a warts-and-all book that goes deep inside the castle walls and exposes every shouting match, fist-fight, betrayal, teddy bear, awkward hug and tear-stained wedding rehearsal for the world to feast their eyes on.

“All for privacy! This is his story.”

It is not the first time Prince Harry or Meghan Markle have been mocked for releasing the controversial book. The creators of the show South Park brutally tore into the pair during an episode last month, though stopped short of explicitly naming them.

