Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex has announced he will be releasing a memoir called Spare on 10 January this coming year and people are excited.

The widely anticipated novel will cover everything from the death of his mother, Princess Diana, to his military service in Afghanistan to becoming a husband and father.

"I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," Prince Harry said in a statement. "My hope is that in telling my story – the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned – I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

As news of the novel's release made its way around social media, people took note of the title, Spare. People on Twitter commented on the choice of title, a reference to the saying "the heir and the spare."

Growing up as the second child of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, Prince Harry was third in line to the throne behind his brother, Prince William.

People praised Prince Harry for calling his memoir Spare, calling it "iconic".









Since leaving the Royal Family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a podcast through their company and are expected to release a Netflix documentary in the future.



"I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful," he added.

Prince Harry will donate some proceeds of the novel to two charities- Sentebale and WellChild.

