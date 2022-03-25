Meghan Markle's 'Archetypes' podcast will explore female stereotypes

The first teaser for Meghan Markle's new podcast has landed, and it's set to address the stereotypes faced by women.

Named 'Archetypes', the podcast will "dissect, explore and subvert the labels that try to hold women back”.

The Duchess explained in the clip that we can expect to hear about “how we talk about women, the words that raise our girls, and how the media reflects women back to us”.

'Archetypes' will be available via Spotify in the summer of 2022.

