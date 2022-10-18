Netflix 'delays' Harry and Meghan documentary following The Crown backlash

Netflix has reportedly decided to delay Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's documentary series following backlash to an upcoming King Charles III storyline in The Crown.

The next series of the hit show reportedly details an alleged scheme by Charles to replace the Queen on the throne.

Meghan and Harry's documentary was set for release in December, around the same time.

Sensitiveness has been high since Queen Elizabeth II's passing in September, and executives reportedly didn't want two big royal controversies coming out at once.

