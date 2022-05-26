Priscilla Presley, 77, was left teary-eyed after the forthcoming biopic Elvis received a 12-minute standing ovation at Cannes Festival, which is the most prolonged applause so far, according to Variety.

Priscilla - who was married to Rock-‘n’-Roll legend Elvis Presley from 1967 until 1973 - reportedly wiped away her tears as she hugged film director Baz Luhrmann following the screening.

And as the applauding and praise went on, Austin Butler, who plays the “Can’t Help Falling in Love” singer, was also in tears and hugged Priscilla.

Lights in the sky also formed outlines of the legendary singer, which read “#Elvismovie” up above at the post-screening event,

Luhrmann hugged his cast members and was evidently moved by the audience’s positive reception of his latest film.

He said that when Covid-19 came around, it hit the production of the film and shut it down, which made him feel like it was “never going to happen.”

“But for the bravery of [Tom Hanks] to come back, and the bravery of this cast and this crew to go on through Covid and to finish this film, and we are back in Cannes…,” he said.

Sign upto our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Australian actress Olivia DeJonge, a guest, US actor Tom Hanks, US actor Austin Butler, Australian director Baz Luhrmann, Priscilla Presley, actor Alton Mason, Australian actress Natasha Bassett and film producer Patrick Mccormick arrive for the screening of the film "Elvis" during the 75th edition Getty

Last month, Presley took to her Facebook to give her stamp of approval on the new film.

In the post, she said that she saw the film with her late ex-husband’s longtime friend Jerry Schilling and was impressed with Butler for taking on the role of the crooner.

“It is a true story told brilliantly and creatively that only Baz, in his unique artistic way, could have delivered. Austin Butler, who played Elvis, is outstanding. Halfway through the film, Jerry and I looked at each other and said WOW!!! Bravo to him…he knew he had big shoes to fill,” she wrote.





Before the world premiere of Elvis at Cannes, the movie received high acclaim from Lisa Marie Presley and Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough.

Lisa Marie called the film “absolutely exquisite.”

“Absolutely exquisite. Austin Butler channeled and embodied my father’s heart & soul beautifully,” she tweeted.

Keough told Variety that at Cannes, she began to cry within the first five minutes of watching the film.

“That made me emotional immediately…I felt honored they worked so hard to really get his essence, to feel his essence. Austin captured that so beautifully,” she said.

Elvis is slated to hit US movie theatres on June 24.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

