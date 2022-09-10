Stories and anecdotes from the Queen’s life continue to re-emerge after the news of her death was confirmed this week – and the latest involving Paul McCartney and Twin Peaks is one of the best so far.

A resurfaced interview from Twin Peaks composer Angelo Badalamenti has shone a light on the TV preferences of the monarch.

As it turns out, Queen Elizabeth II was a huge fan of the influential David Lynch series and even avoided a private gig from the former Beatle in order to watch it.

McCartney had been due to entertain her on her birthday in the early 90s, but she chose to duck out and secure her spot in front of the telly instead.

Badalamenti told the story in an interview with the NME from 2011, which has been recirculated following the news on Thursday.

He said: “Back when Twin Peaks was kicking off around the world, I flew by Concorde to London, to work with Paul McCartney at Abbey Road. He said, ‘Let me tell you a story’. Not long before we met, he’d been asked to perform for the Queen for her birthday celebrations.

“And when he met her, he started to say, ‘I’m honored to be here tonight, your Majesty, and I’m going to play some music for you.’ And the Queen says, ‘I’m sorry, I can’t stay, it’s five to eight and I have to go and watch Twin Peaks!’”

It comes as tributes continue to pour in for the Queen, who died at the age of 96 on Thursday.

The tributes were led by Daniel Craig, who memorably performed as James Bond alongside the Queen at the 2012 Olympics opening ceremony.

The Queen ducked out of a private gig with McCartney Getty

He told PA: “I, like so many, was deeply saddened by the news today and my thoughts are with the royal family, those she loved and all those who loved her.”

Other stars to pay tribute to the monarch included Elton John, Mick Jagger, Sir Mo Farah and Helen Mirren.

“For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there,” Rolling Stones frontman Jagger wrote on Twitter. “In my childhood I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family.”

