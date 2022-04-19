Kendrick Lamar has delighted fans after he revealed on Monday the title and date of his highly anticipated new album in response to a fan that declared the rapper had "officially retired."

The Grammy Award-winning artist hasn't released an album since his critically acclaimed 2017 album Damn and so five years on, fans were eager to hear some new material.

So eager in fact, one fan resorted to reverse psychology and instead of begging their favourite artist for a new album, instead they said Lamar has stopped making music altogether.

In a tweet posted on February 14, @raptalksk wrote: "Kendrick Lamar is officially retired," which has since received over 80,000 likes.

But two months on and Lamar has fired back by replying to the tweet with a website that reveals his fifth studio album is called Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers and is set to be released on May 13.

It's fair to say this is music to the ears of Lamar's fans as his tweet has been liked over 500,000 times, but Lemar responding to a fan's retirement claim has led fans of other artists who haven't dropped music in a hot minute to try the reverse psychology tactic in the hopes they will drop new music like Lemar.

After Lemar replied to his tweet, @raptalksk tried his luck again - this time with Frank Ocean who hasn't released an album since he dropped Blonde in 2016. It seems people agree with the tweet getting over 103,000 likes.

Of course, Rihanna would get a mention since after all, she has not released new material since her 2016 album ANTI and six years on, fans are still trying to coax the singer into dropping a new record with 107,000 of them liking a tweet declaring she's "retired."

Some of the other artists which people are keen on them to release new music include J.Cole, Andre 3000, Playboi Carti, and Travis Scott.













Brockhampton's Kevin Abstract even got in on the joke, the boyband is set to go on an indefinite hiatus after their second Coachella performance but shocked fans when they announced a surprise final album after their first performance at the music festival.



We'll have to wait and see if any more artists answer retirement claims with new music - we're keeping our fingers crossed.

