Sir Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar confirmed to headline Glastonbury 2022

Sir Paul McCartney and Pulitzer Prize winning rapper Kendrick Lamar are confirmed to headline the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm this year.

Both highly acclaimed musical artists are set to join the Friday night headliners alongside Billie Eilish and Diana Ross, who will play the "legends slot" on Sunday afternoon.

McCartney, who last played in 2004, will top the pyramid stage on Saturday, June 25.

"When he finally confirmed, we are beyond [excited]," Emily Eavis, a Glastonbury organniser told the BBC.

Lamar will headline on Sunday, June 26.

Sign up to our newsletters here.