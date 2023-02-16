Raquel Welch's final social media post flooded with heartwarming tributes

American actor Raquel Welch has died aged 82.

The Hollywood star passed on Wednesday (15 February) following a “brief illness” her management company confirmed.

“Her career spanned over 50 years starring in over 30 films and 50 television series and appearances. The Golden Globe winner, in more recent years, was involved in a very successful line of wigs.”

“Raquel leaves behind her two children, son Damon Welch and her daughter, Tahnee Welch.”

Welch was best known for starring in films such as Fantastic Voyage and One Million Years BC, and won a Best Actress Golden Globe in 1975 for her performance in The Three Musketeers.

Despite having just a few lines of dialogue, her appearance in One Million Years BC (1966) was one of her best-known roles as a still of her in a prehistoric costume became a best-selling poster.



On being described as a sex symbol, Welch said: "I was not brought up to be a sex symbol, nor is it in my nature to be one. The fact that I became one is probably the loveliest, most glamorous and fortunate misunderstanding."

Welch was one of the most successful actors of the 1960s and 1970s as she starred in Hannie Caulder (1971), Kansas City Bomber (1972) and The Last of Sheila (1973), and her Golden Globe winning performance in The Three Musketeers (1975) and received a second nomination in 1987 for her role in Right to Die (1987).





Fans have since flooded to Welch's Instagram page to comment tributes on her last post a photo of herself linking arms with actor, writer & producer, Eugenio Derbez and actor Rob Lowe from 2018.

One person wrote: "R.I.P Raquel you will absolutely be missed."

"May Ms. Welch rest in peace and may her family take comfort in her achievments," another person said.

Someone else added: "One of the most stunning, original classy women in my lifetime. I remember watching her in older movies when I was child."

"Much love to the family! RIP icon," a fourth person commented.

Hollywood stars have also been paying tribute to Welch.

Reese Witherspoon who starred alongside Welch in Legally Blonde(2001) tweeted: "She was elegant, professional and glamorous beyond belief. Simply stunning. May all her angels carry her home."

Meanwhile, Viola Davisdescribed on Instagram how it had a “such a pleasure” to meet Welch - "You were ageless to me...iconic... Rest well Raquel Welch!!"

