Dolly Parton’s longtime friend Reba McEntire has candidly opened up about the call she missed from the late singer just weeks before her death.

During a sit-down with Entertainment Weekly, McEntire reflected on her friendship with Parton, saying: "What a blessing she was for all of us."

The conversation turned to how the pair managed to stay in touch despite their busy schedules, when McEntire revealed that she had missed a call from Parton shortly before her death.

"She did call me the last of July, and I was in a meeting, and I missed her call," she shared. "I tried to get back in touch with her and I couldn’t – never made connection. And then when my buddy called me and said, 'Dolly’s gone,' I thought, 'I’ll never know why she called me.'"

"I’ll find out one day," she added.

Getty Images

Parton passed away on 25 August following a brief battle with cancer, prompting an outpouring of tributes from fans, friends and fellow stars around the world.

McEntire was among those to pay tribute to the country music icon, reflecting on the impact she had during her life.

"Dolly, thank you for all the wonderful things you did for us here on earth," she penned.

"Your love, your music and you gave so much with your huge huge heart.

"There will never ever be another you.

"We will remember and cherish every memory and every note you ever played and sang."

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