Chicken Shop Date’s Amelia Dimoldenberg is the latest celebrity to take a swipe at Ed Sheeran during the latest episode of SNL UK.

On 26 September, Dimoldenberg made her hosting debut on the show, where she looked back at some of the famous faces she’s interviewed on her hit YouTube series.

"I'm incredibly privileged to have done so many interviews with people like Idris Elba, Cher, and even a world-famous redheaded puppet with a hand up his arse telling him what to say," she shared, alongside a photo of herself with Sesame Street’s Elmo.

"No, the other one," she quipped, before a photo of herself and Sheeran appeared on screen as the crowd erupted into applause.

It didn’t take long for viewers to chime in on the joke online.

"Omg cooked him harder than fried chicken," one person wrote.

"I’ve watched it 8 times in a row.. Epic," another added.

It comes just a week after SNL UK took another swipe at Sheeran, this time with Annabel Marlow stepping into the role of the singer during a sketch.

Marlow’s Sheeran character found himself chatting to Larry Dean, who was playing King Charles, while attempting to explain his apparent refusal to take sides.

"I was just outside sitting on the fence," Marlow's character said. "Thing is, Your Majesty, I don't like to take sides. I don't want to alienate any of my fans, humans or robots."

The sketch then doubled down on the joke, with 'Sheeran' launching into a song about staying neutral.

So, if SNL UK is anything to go by, Sheeran might want to get used to being the butt of the joke for a little while longer.

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