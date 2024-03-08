Dune actress Rebecca Ferguson has opened up about the hilariously awkward time her daughter mistook Timothee Chalamet for her father.

In a sit-down chat with U105 Radio, the star kickstarted the interview with the anecdote.

"So it’s Valentine’s Day. And my daughter is in a shop with my husband. She goes up to a card and she goes, ‘This is perfect for mummy’. It is a picture of Timothee, who she thought was her dad, because it looks like my husband," she explained.

"And it says, ‘Will you, Wonka my Willy.’ But she doesn’t get it. It’s like, it’s like ‘Oh, it’s Willy Wonka, my willy dad.'"

X/Twitter users were left in hysterics, with one writing: "I’ve been laughing to this for the last three minutes."

Another added: "She replaced Khaleesi as everyone's favorite mother."

Meanwhile, others were quick to share photos of Ferguson's husband, businessman Rory St. Clair Gainer.





It comes after Ferguson refused to work with a fellow actor after they allegedly screamed at her.

The Dune: Part Two star kept the actor's name under wraps but called them an “absolute idiot of a co-star” who was “number one on the call sheet".

She said the actor shouted at her: “You call yourself an actor? What the f*** is this?”

“I did a film with an absolute idiot of a co-star and it doesn’t matter who it was. I’m going to try and not give this away," Ferguson told the Reign with Josh Smith podcast on Tuesday (February 27).

When Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson found out about the news, he turned to X writing: “Hate seeing this but love seeing her stand up to bulls***. Rebecca was my guardian angel sent from heaven on our set. I love that woman. I’d like to find out who did this.”

