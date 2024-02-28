Dune 2 has already broken a record before it's even released

A new film that's not even out at the time of writing has broken a record on IMDb.

Dune: Part Two has a rating of 9.4, putting it at the top of the list for the best movies of all time as rated by regular users of the site.

The Shawshank Redemption was previously top, with a rating of 9.3, with The Godfather just behind on 9.2 and five other films with a rating of 9.0.



When finding out the average rating of the 69 reviews at the time of writing, Dune: Part Two has an 'unweighted mean' of 9.17, even though the rating given is 9.4.

Explaining 'unweighted mean', IMDb says: "When unusual voting activity is detected, an alternate weighting calculation may be applied in order to preserve the reliability of our system."

Warner Bros. Pictures

As Dune: Part Two has two one-star ratings, with the next lowest being five, taking these out of the equation results in the 9.4 rating.

Another example of this is The Shawshank Redemption; its rating is 9.3, but its 'unweighted mean' is 9.1.

The top-rated review of Dune: Part Two on IMDb, scoring the film 10 out of 10 after the reviewer watched it at an early screening, says: "In my personal opinion, the movie is better than the first part in pretty much every aspect.

"The action sequences are absolutely mind blowing and sent chills down my spine.

"(Director) Denis' (Villeneuve) direction is impeccable, and the story is absolutely fascinating - continuing to develop characters from part one even deeper and introduce new incredible and intriguing characters.

"I believe it's an historic piece of epic-Fantasy/Sci-Fi cinema and a movie that will be remembered as a classic of the genre."

Dune: Part Two is hitting huge levels of hype, but X / Twitter users are split as to whether it will be the best movie of all time.



Some comments include a user saying "this makes me happy, can't wait to see it" and "as it should be, I could have sat there three more hours".

But others posted "don't doubt it's a good movie but of all time? Nah", "reminder that Venom Let There Be Carnage had an 8.2 on IMDB when it first came out" and "I wouldn't go that far".

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.