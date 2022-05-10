The libel trial between footballer wives Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney is underway at the High Court in London, and on day one of testimony Vardy was asked about a sexual encounter with musician Peter Andre.

Taking the stand on Tuesday, Vardy, 40, was called to give evidence regarding accusations by Rooney of leaking information to the media.

David Sherborne, the barrister representing Rooney, 36, questioned Vardy about respecting other people's privacy.

Despite responding that she respects others' privacy and agreed that leaking private information about others is bad, Sherborne brought up an instance where Vardy spoke about Andre's penis to the News Of The World in 2004.

According to the piece, Vardy called Andre's penis a "miniature chipolata".

The 40-year-old said the interview she gave about Andre was "something I deeply regret and something that is very much a part of my past." She added that she was "forced into" mentioning it to the press.

Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

In 2019, Rooney, wife to former football player Wayne Rooney, posted a long message on her social media in which she accused Vardy of taking information from her private Instagram and giving it to The Sun.



Vardy, wife to Leicester City football player Jamie Vardy, has vehemently denied all accusations.

Rooney deduced a person close to her had been leaking stories about her through her private Instagram profile which was only followed by close family and friends. Using the Instagram Story feature, Rooney says she removed people one-by-one until only Vardy was left.



After posting fake information to the Instagram Story, then seeing it show up in the press, Rooney publicly accused Vardy on social media.



The case, dubbed 'Wagatha Christie' is highly anticipated.

The case is expected to resume Wednesday at 10:30 am.