Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been flooded with support after revealing he is receiving treatment for cancer.
Writing on Facebook, he said he is a patient at Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff - a hospital he is a patron of and has fundraised for.
"I know better than anyone that I am in the best possible hands," he said.
"As a proud patron of Velindre Cancer Centre, I've trekked the world, hosted chaotic quizzes and star-studded comedy nights," he said.
"I've met and made friends with so many inspirational staff, patients and their families. It has been a huge part of my life for the last ten years.
"So while I never imagined that I would be a patient here, I know better than anyone that I am in the best possible hands. The NHS care I'm receiving is incredible."
"I wouldn't wish this on anyone... but who knows, maybe I'll come out the other end with a new stand-up show and a 40 minute rant about orange squash," he added.
"Thank you everyone for your support over the last few weeks and months (and years). I'll be disappearing for a while and won't be commenting further, at least not for now, whilst I focus on my recovery."
The comedian had announced last week that dates after 9 July in Swansea, Hereford, Yeovil, and Truro would be postponed due to "pain in my neck and throat".
People rushed to give him their support following the news:
\u201cThoughts are with brilliant comedian and my friend Rhod Gilbert and his family tonight. Get well soon mate. Cancer can really fucking do one x\u201d— Angela Barnes (@Angela Barnes) 1657838925
\u201cSending out love to Rhod Gilbert and his family this evening. These last couple of days have been tough to take in terms of such news. Wishing everyone going through this love and strength x\u201d— Shaparak Khorsandi \ud83c\udf3b\ud83d\udc99\ud83d\udc9b (@Shaparak Khorsandi \ud83c\udf3b\ud83d\udc99\ud83d\udc9b) 1657837166
\u201cRhod Gilbert is our funniest comedian, @thefrothpodcast is a work of genius and I hope he has a speedy recovery.\u201d— Al Campbell (@Al Campbell) 1657877632
\u201cSending my very best wishes to Rhod Gilbert, who is currently receiving cancer treatment in Cardiff. #RhodGilbert\u201d— Sarah O'Connell (@Sarah O'Connell) 1657832377
\u201cSending absolutely oodles of love to Rhod Gilbert. Fantastic comic and just a lovely, lovely man. Hugs to @sianharries_ Thinking about you both.\u201d— Steve Blair (@Steve Blair) 1657872327
\u201cRhod Gilbert told me about the cancer last month. We\u2019ve chatted a lot since. He\u2019s so incredibly positive that he\u2019s a wonderful role model to anyone going through this. I look forward to arm wrestling with him again soon. Although if he thinks I\u2019m going let him win, he\u2019s mistaken.\u201d— Bennett Arron \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc77\udb40\udc6c\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc7f (@Bennett Arron \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc77\udb40\udc6c\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc7f) 1657835795
\u201cSo sorry to hear Rhod Gilbert is having treatment for cancer, I wish him and all cancer sufferers well in their fight.\u201d— John Quinn (@John Quinn) 1657874274
\u201cGood luck Rhod !\n\n#RhodGilbert\n#NHS\u201d— \ud83c\uddfe\ud83c\uddeaRed Born and Bred \ud83c\uddfe\ud83c\uddea (@\ud83c\uddfe\ud83c\uddeaRed Born and Bred \ud83c\uddfe\ud83c\uddea) 1657874025
\u201cWishing Rhod all the love and get well soon xx\u201d— \ud83c\udf11Dame Sarah Davies...Socialist \ud83d\udc99\ud83d\udc99 (@\ud83c\udf11Dame Sarah Davies...Socialist \ud83d\udc99\ud83d\udc99) 1657873911
We wish him well.
