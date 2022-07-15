Cancer survivor has passion for making wigs for others fighting the disease
Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been flooded with support after revealing he is receiving treatment for cancer.

Writing on Facebook, he said he is a patient at Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff - a hospital he is a patron of and has fundraised for.

"I know better than anyone that I am in the best possible hands," he said.

"As a proud patron of Velindre Cancer Centre, I've trekked the world, hosted chaotic quizzes and star-studded comedy nights," he said.

"I've met and made friends with so many inspirational staff, patients and their families. It has been a huge part of my life for the last ten years.

"So while I never imagined that I would be a patient here, I know better than anyone that I am in the best possible hands. The NHS care I'm receiving is incredible."

"I wouldn't wish this on anyone... but who knows, maybe I'll come out the other end with a new stand-up show and a 40 minute rant about orange squash," he added.

"Thank you everyone for your support over the last few weeks and months (and years). I'll be disappearing for a while and won't be commenting further, at least not for now, whilst I focus on my recovery."

The comedian had announced last week that dates after 9 July in Swansea, Hereford, Yeovil, and Truro would be postponed due to "pain in my neck and throat".

People rushed to give him their support following the news:

We wish him well.

