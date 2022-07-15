Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been flooded with support after revealing he is receiving treatment for cancer.

Writing on Facebook, he said he is a patient at Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff - a hospital he is a patron of and has fundraised for.

"I know better than anyone that I am in the best possible hands," he said.

"As a proud patron of Velindre Cancer Centre, I've trekked the world, hosted chaotic quizzes and star-studded comedy nights," he said.



"I've met and made friends with so many inspirational staff, patients and their families. It has been a huge part of my life for the last ten years.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"So while I never imagined that I would be a patient here, I know better than anyone that I am in the best possible hands. The NHS care I'm receiving is incredible."

"I wouldn't wish this on anyone... but who knows, maybe I'll come out the other end with a new stand-up show and a 40 minute rant about orange squash," he added.

"Thank you everyone for your support over the last few weeks and months (and years). I'll be disappearing for a while and won't be commenting further, at least not for now, whilst I focus on my recovery."

The comedian had announced last week that dates after 9 July in Swansea, Hereford, Yeovil, and Truro would be postponed due to "pain in my neck and throat".

People rushed to give him their support following the news:

We wish him well.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.