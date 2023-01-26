Rick Ross shares conspiracy theory on why he'll never ride in a Tesla

As a car enthusiast, it may seem strange that rapper Rick Ross does not own a Tesla. But he has a perfectly good explanation for it.



“The government could tap into the brain of the car,” Ross said in an Instagram Story on Tuesday.

Ross, whose real name is William Roberts, said he’s wary of self-driving “smart” cars like Teslas due to their ability to be tapped into wirelessly.

Imagining what a situation could be like, he said the self-driving car could autonomously bring him to a police station.

“‘Ok, where’s Rick? He’s over there. Nah, bring him in for questioning’,” Ross said.

Ross, 46, said he’s never ridden in a Tesla due to his hesitancy toward them but wouldn’t rule out owning a smart car in the future.

The rapper is known for his collection of over 100 cars including a Maybach, a Lamborghini, two Bentleys, two Rolls Royces, and other vintage cars.

Last year, Ross hosted his first car show at his home in Fayetteville, Georgia. According to the Instagram page, Ross seems to be planning a 2023 edition of the car show.

From the sounds of it, Tesla will likely not be featured.

Like smartphones, Teslas are able to update wirelessly with new software on an as-needed basis- so long as they have access to WiFi. While some find the software updates appealing, others, like Ross, think the vehicle technology unnerving.

