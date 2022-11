Rick Ross has denied he's a 'hoarder' after a video of his home packed with clothes and belongings scattered everywhere went viral.

In the footage, his sprawling mansion is littered with clothes and shoes, up the stairs in the main entrance.

“I got this s*** spilling out every goddamn way. Should [I] have a damn yard sale?” the rapper says in the clip.

“This ain’t no hoarder. This rich boss s*** going on.”

