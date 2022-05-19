Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have reportedly welcomed their very first child, a baby boy, into the world.

Sources told TMZ that the beauty, music, and fashion mogul gave birth to him on May 13 in Los Angeles, California.

The baby's name has not been revealed as of yet.

The outlet said that the last time Rihanna was spotted was on May 9 in Los Angeles for Mother's Day weekend. She and Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, got dinner at Giorgio Baldi.

The mogul, who hails from Barbados, last posted to her Instagram on May 10, in which she announced that her Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin are now available for purchase in Africa.

Rocky, on the other hand, last posted on his Instagram and Twitter account two weeks ago to promote his new song "D.M.B.," whose music video features the "Umbrella" singer.

And last Friday (13 May), a person who claimed to work at the hospital took to Facebook to say that Rihanna had cleared out the floor when she was preparing to give birth.

"Rihanna about to have her baby at the hospital I'm working at they cleared everybody off the floor," the hospital employee claimed in the post, which was screenshot and re-posted by a Gossip of the City.

Some moments later, the person updated their status to inform people that the mogul had allegedly given birth to a baby boy.

"She HAD A BOY YALL," the person announced.

Neither Rihanna nor Rocky confirmed the news at that time.

The two revealed their pregnancy news in January and posted photos of them strolling the New York City streets.

In March, the star revealed that she was already in her third trimester in an interview with Elle.

And in April, the pair threw a rave-themed baby shower. First reported by HipHollywood, the party was at a studio in Hollywood and described as "over-the-top" but "super intimate and private."

Those invited also received cool party favours, including T-shirts with pictures of the couple when they were children on them.

The front of the tee reads "Rih and Rocky Rave Shower," and the back reads: "I Went 2 Rih & Rocky's Rave Shower, and All I Got Was This Amazing Shirt."

