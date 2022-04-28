Rihanna and A$AP Rocky held a rave-themed baby shower two days after the rapper's arrest.

In a report from HipHollywood on Wednesday, the party was at a studio in Hollywood and was described as "over-the-top" but "super intimate and private."

Guests also sported neon outfits to fit the theme.

Those invited to the VIP festivities were not allowed to film or take photos inside.

However, they were gifted some fun party favours, including T-shirts with pictures of the couple when they were children on them. The front of the tee reads "Rih and Rocky Rave Shower," and the back: "I Went 2 Rih & Rocky's Rave Shower, and All I Got Was This Amazing Shirt."

The shower occurred after the "A$AP Forever" rapper was arrested at LAX on April 20, which was in connection to a shooting that occurred on November 21.

He had just returned from a trip to the fashion and beauty mogul's home country of Barbados when he was arrested.

The LAPD said that Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon (firearm)" in the incident.

Officers took to Twitter to post and said that an argument between "two acquaintances" escalated and "resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim."

"The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought medical treatment. Following the shooting, the suspect and two additional males fled the area on foot," the statement said.

Less than three hours after being booked in jail, records indicate that he posted a whopping $550,000 bond and was released.

Elsewhere, this drama came about after rumours that the rapper cheated on Rihanna.

Fashion influencer and writer Louis Pisano tweeted out that Rihanna and A$AP have "split" and alleged that the latter was "caught cheating" on her with Fenty shoe designer Amina Muaddi.

Muaddi also called the allegation an "unfounded lie" via Instagram stories.

"I've always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn't deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile," Muaddi wrote on April 15.

In January 2022, Rihanna and Rocky revealed that they were expecting their first child together. They have not disclosed the baby's sex as of yet.

