News dropped on Monday that singer and businesswoman Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky are expecting a child together.

They announced their pregnancy with a chilly wander through snow-covered Harlem, with her bare baby bump on show.

Neither the singer nor the rapper have children currently, but the two have been vocal about their desire to start a family. In an interview with GQ magazine last year, A$AP Rocky confirmed his relationship with Rihanna and spoke about his potential children.

"I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad." A$AP said. "I would have a very fly child. Very.” The 33-year-old musician has been dating Rihanna for over a year.

Rihanna has been outspoken about her desire to be a mother. In an interview with British Vogue two years ago, the 33-year-old said in 10 years “I’ll have kids – three or four of ’em.”

Now the couple is beginning the journey to parenthood together.

In the same GQ article, A$AP said Rihanna was, "the love of my life", later that year rumors swirled that Rihanna was pregnant but there was no confirmation until Monday morning.

