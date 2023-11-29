Rihanna's Savage X Fenty was given a worse ethics rating than Shein - and fans are shocked

Global advocacy organisation Remake reported in February that Rihanna's clothing brand Savage x Fenty score worse Than Shein in ethical practices.

Rihanna, now officially a billionaire, has been praised not only for her music career, but also for her brand Savage X Fenty for showing industry competitors what inclusivity and diversity should look like.

But Remake's Fashion Accountability Report scored Savage X Fenty only 4 out of 150 possible points. With Shein even outranking Rihanna's brand. With the organisation concluding the superstar's brand "blatantly disregards industry standards when it comes to social and environmental disclosures, merely noting on its website that products are 'imported.'"

Most of its products use oil-based synthetic materials, and the brand hasn't set any reduction targets for this or its carbon emissions. It also lacks a Supplier Code of Conduct to define guidelines for assessing factories' compliance with international labour standards.

Savage X Fenty was also fined £1 million by Santa Clara County and four other California local governments for allegedly defrauding consumers.

Despite the findings being reported in February, fans of Rihanna are only just finding it, and they're shocked to say the least.

"Worse than Shein is crazy," wrote one user.

Many also found it unbelievable that the brand scored worse than Shein, but charged much more for their product.

However, many said they weren't shocked given Rihanna's billionaire status:

indy100 has contacted Savage X Fenty for comment.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.