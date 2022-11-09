Johnny Depp appears in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty fashion show despite criticism

Johnny Depp officially became the first man to walk in the Savage X Fenty show last night (8 November) when he appeared in Volume 4 of Rihanna's streamed fashion show.

The 59-year-old has been criticised for being handed the opportunity amid his legal turmoil with Amber Heard, however, he went ahead with it anyway.

The actor could be seen walking through a dimly lit set with background dancers to the sound of Outkast's 'So Fresh, So Clean', before he perched on a nearby tree, looking into the camera.

