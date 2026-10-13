RJ Mitte dies aged 34: Tributes pour in for 'Breaking Bad' star

Actor RJ Mitte, best known for playing Walter "Flynn" White Jr in TV series Breaking Bad, has died at the age of 34 in Brownsville, Texas.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte," said Mitte's representatives in a statement. "Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion."

A publicist for the actor confirmed news reports that Mitte took his own life. No further details about the circumstances were given, Reuters reported.

RJ Mitte attends “A Man With Sole: The Impact of Kenneth Cole” at The Paley Center for Media on June 10, 2025 in New York City. Photo by Hatnim Lee/Getty Images

Mitte started out his acting career with small roles Everybody Hates Chris and Hannah Montana before earning his breakout role in 2008 at the age of 15 as Walter White Jr, the son of terminally ill high ⁠school teacher and methamphetamine kingpin Walter White, appearing in five seasons of the Emmy award-winning show which was recently ranked the best of the 21st century in a New York Times survey.

Post-Breaking Bad, Mitte starred in Switched at Birth, Now Apocolypse andThe Guardians of Justice, and just days before his death, he was promoting his new romantic tragedy film, Talking to Strangers.

In a 2016 interview with The Guardian, Mitte revealed details about his childhood, sharing that he lived with his mother and then-12-year-old sister Lacey at the time, having looked after his mother who was paralysed for six years from a car crash just one month after his sister’s birth.

This resulted in Mitte becoming "the main breadwinner" for his family at just the age of 13 describing it as "scary but necessary".

Since the news of his passing, Ritte's Breaking Bad co-stars have taken to social media to pay tribute to him.

Bryan Cranston, who played his on-screen father posted a lengthy and emotional post, writing, "I’m in deep despair as I write this tonight. RJ Mitte, my sweet son on Breaking Bad has died.

"I met him when he was only 14 years old when he was cast as Walter White Jr., a part he played with such joy and enthusiasm."

"Born with Cerebral Palsy, he never - ever - allowed that challenge to be an excuse for anything. He met the demanding shooting schedule head on with great determination."

"It is especially devastating to hear that he took his own life," Cranston wrote, sharing how they "were texting each other just a few weeks ago" about possibly meeting for lunch. "I don’t know if that lunch would have changed his future."

"But I do know that I loved him, and thoroughly enjoyed being with him throughout the years on the series, and after the spotlight on Breaking Bad dimmed. I’ll miss you, son."

Aaron Paul who played Jessie Pinkman, told The Hollywood Reporter: "I am at a loss. I am heartbroken over this news. RJ, I love you my friend.

"You will be missed. And to whoever happens to be reading this, please know you are loved, and you are not alone. Always remember that."

Dean Norris, who starred as DEA agent Hank Schrader in the show wrote on X/Twitter: "Oh my God! Was working just found out about RJ I am heartbroken.

"Though RJ didn’t play my TV son, I always looked out for him as a young kid on set. He was a sweetheart of a young man and will be greatly missed. This is so heartbreaking, I can’t believe it. Thinking of him and his family."

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email [email protected], or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you

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