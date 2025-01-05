Owner of Breaking Bad house shares how much she made off show as it goes up for sale

Breaking Bad captured the hearts of millions and propelled Netflix's popularity to new heights - and now you could own a piece of the show for yourself.

Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) unassuming home appears throughout the five seasons, and sometimes even becomes a victim of his questionable side hustle (rumour has it, pizza remnants are still lurking on the roof).

Now, the home, also known as 308 Negra Arroyo Lane, has gone on sale for a cool $4 million - no doubt boosted by its showbiz history, given that the average price for homes in the same area is $350,000-400,000.

The three-bedroom two-bathroom ranch-style home is located in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and is described on the listing as one of the city's "most famous landmarks".

The family who own it have previously said they've been subject to hundreds of people driving past to take photos every day, and even had people attempt to sling pizza on the roof or take a dip in the iconic backyard pool.

However, despite allowing film cameras through the door since 2006, the Quintana family haven't made that much money from Breaking Bad.

During an interview with GeeEntertainment, Joanne Quintana said: "You get to meet actors, you get to see the magic behind Hollywood, you get to experience... something different."

The host then asks Quintana how much her family had made from the show.

"People assume that we made millions. Millions! Off the show and [say] 'why don't we pack up and move'", she explained.

"We do not get residuals, we do not get compensated, we only get paid a location fee.

"One time fee, in and out."

There's already talks that prospective buyers could look at turning the home into a museum or shrine to the show that visitors of the area can come to.

