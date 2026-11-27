As players get ever deeper into exploring the world of Leonida in GTA 6, loads of great viral clips of gameplay and the biggest moments continue to be shared across social media.

GTA 6 is out now on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S. Across launch weekend alone, the game has already smashed into the top 20 best selling video games of all time.

Reviews saw GTA 6 get a MetaCritic rating of 99, the joint highest rated for a game in history alongside the original release of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and I've called it the best game ever made in my review for The Independent.

Follow Indy100's GTA 6 live blog for all the latest GTA 6 news, Rockstar Games announcements, viral moments, clips, reactions, discoveries, secrets and more as they happen.

GTA 6: The 26 best Easter eggs and secrets found so far in Leonida Gamers continue to find loads of Easter eggs and secrets in GTA 6 Rockstar Games Rockstar Games titles usually boast rich open worlds which have hidden discoveries players continue to find years and years after release - and GTA 6 is shaping up to be no different. Red Dead Redemption 2 released in 2018 yet at the end of 2025 and into 2026, there was an elaborate theory about spider webs which took players across the map trying to piece together what it meant. And this was more than seven years on from release at the time. That's the level of detail and volume of Easter eggs and secrets we're talking about when it comes to Rockstar games. With GTA 6 out now on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S, players continue to get deeper into exploring the rich world of Leonida and have already uncovered loads of brilliant hidden details. Read the full story here.

GTA 6: Watch how two players actually manage to escape six-star wanted level Two different players have managed to escape six-star wanted levels in two very different ways Rockstar Games If you get a six-star wanted level in GTA 6, that's supposed to be it. It's not a question of being able to lose the heat but how long you can survive with every cop in Leonida, and the army, after you - there's no coming back from it. Or so it seemed. Two different clips have gone viral of two gamers actually managing to not only evade capture but completely get rid of their six-star wanted level. Read the full story here.

GTA 6 has already achieved an incredible sales record after less than a week GTA 6 sold more than 47m copies across the first weekend of release Rockstar Games GTA 6 has been out for less than a week at the time of writing - yet according to the latest sales figures, the game has already smashed its way into the top 20 selling games of all time.

Sensor Tower, a marketing intelligence firm, has found GTA 6sold 47.8m copies by the end of launch weekend, making it not only the best selling game of the year, but the 17th best selling game ever. It's only 2.2m copies behind a cluster of games sat on 50m copies sold. If it passes that landmark, GTA 6 would sit in the top 15. Read the full story here.

GTA 6 PS5 v XBOX Series X performance revealed - result will surprise you Tech experts at Digital Foundry have revealed the platforms GTA 6 runs best on - and the results may surprise you. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the game runs best on PS5 Pro out of the four consoles it can be played on at launch, with XBOX Series S in fourth but still able to run the game well. But the eyebrow raising finding is that XBOX Series X consoles actually run GTA 6 better than a base PS5, according to the expert analysis. Digital Foundry found Series X holds a steady frame rate in exploration compared to the base PS5 but both consoles struggle to maintain a fixed 30fps (frames per second) when a lot is happening on screen.

To note, the Series X is slightly more powerful than the base PS5 and that seems to be helping here. The game has been marketed as 'plays best on PS5'.

Best GTA 6 deals



GTA 6 Ultimate Edition, PS5 : £89,99, Playstation.com

: £89,99, Playstation.com GTA 6 Standard Edition, PS5 : £64.99, Argos.co.uk

: £64.99, Argos.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, XBOX Series X/S : £64.99, Argos.co.uk

: £64.99, Argos.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, PS5 : Was £69.99, now £64.99, Game.co.uk

: Was £69.99, now £64.99, Game.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, PS5: £64.99, JohnLewis.com

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