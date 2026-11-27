US president Donald Trump told the American people “I told you so” in a pathetic Truth Social post – and everyone is saying the same thing.

Since the disastrous midterm election results for Republicans, which saw them lose control of both the House and Senate to the Democrats, Trump has repeated what appears to be his own personal caveat that he wasn’t on the ballot.

In rather predictable fashion, Trump has failed to take responsibility at every turn and has now been accused of “gaslighting” Americans over the current state of the stock market , suggesting in a social media post it would have been much different had he won the midterms.

The president claimed on Truth Social: “Stocks are down sharply because of the November Third Election results. I wasn't on the Ballot, but if I was, the results, just like all three times before, would have been much different, and the Stock Market, and your 401-k's, would be BOOMING. I told you so!!! President DJT.”

“Just pathetic stuff from the president,” journalist Aaron Rupar wrote.

Someone pointed out: “But, he was taking credit for the markets being up after he forced the NVIDIA board to let Jensen back as CEO.”

Another account remarked: “Stocks go up: Trump did it. Stocks go down: Democrats did it. This hits really hard if you are really stupid.”

Someone else claimed: “This whiny b**tard will NEVER take responsibility for himself or his own actions. When the stock market is up, he takes full credit. But, when the stock market is down, he blames the Democrats!

“It’s a FACT that he told American voters to vote like he was on the ballot in November 3 midterm elections! We The People took his advice and voted accordingly, showing him just how much he is hated and despised in our country, and created a massive blue tsunami!”

One person suggested: “It could be the 3.8% inflation and the new round of tariffs that were announced.”

“His gaslighting is so old and tiring. We have a criminal and a clown for a president. Cannot wait for January to get here,” wrote one person.

Another commented: “‘I told you so.’ Precisely what has been repeatedly firing off in the minds of every one of us who warned empowering this man would lead to wreck and ruin. And I’ll tell you what, there’s no satisfaction in that. Just profound sadness and frustration over the tragedy of it all.”

Another mocked: “Listen up dummies, the stock market is down big today because Democrats won the midterms and definitely not because of the new tariffs Trump announced.

“This is so damn tiring and embarrassing.”

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