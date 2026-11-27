Before the festive season can commence we have something we need to unpack... our 2026 Spotify Wrapped.

Every year, the music streaming service provides users with a personalised recap of our favourite songs, artists, podcasts and genres over the course of this year.

(And if you're worried about your sleeping music or guilty pleasure tracks making the top of your list, I hate to break it to you but it's too late to amend it now, sorry).

There's always guarantee to be some fun new features too, with last year's edition introducing the "Listening age" feature to declare how old your music tastes really are.

Spotify Wrapped release dates from previous years

iStockphoto by Getty Images

Judging by the Spotify Wrapped release dates of recent years past, we can expect the 2026 edition to be dropping soon...

It always appears to land on a Wednesday too, so if we were to predict this year, we reckon it could be this Wednesday on December 2.

2021 – Wednesday, December 1

– Wednesday, December 1 2022 – Wednesday, November 30

– Wednesday, November 30 2023 – Wednesday, November 29

– Wednesday, November 29 2024 – Wednesday, December 4

– Wednesday, December 4 2025 – Wednesday, December 3

What has Spotify said about 2026 Wrapped?

Spotify have been teasing its 2026 Wrapped by posting a "Get Ready for Your Spotify Wrapped" article on its website, hinting that the reveal is coming soon.

When does Spotify start tracking my listening habits for Wrapped?

The music streaming service hasn't confirmed when exactly they begin tracking users listening habits but they did confirm a detail back in 2023.

"Don’t worry, Wrapped is still counting past Oct. 31" they wrote in an X post, so the tracking perhaps goes on for longer than you might expect.

Why not read...

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.