US president Donald Trump has offered up a number of unusual mispronunciations while in office, from struggling to pronounce ‘acetaminophen’ while pushing unproven claims around autism, to mispronouncing words such as ‘America’, ‘Yosemite’, ‘Venezuela’ and ‘Hamas’ (the latter of which he pronounced as ‘hummus’ – yes, really).

Joined by first lady Melania, Trump rang service members for Thanksgiving in Palm Beach, Florida on Thursday.

During one call, Trump read from some text in front of him and said: “This extraordinary group of airmen will always aim high, take flight and keep watch over the skies and on Thanksgiving, Americans give thanks, and you say thanks. Thanks God to God, frankly, and you want to say thank God to God and for God, for the dedication of warriors and patriots just like you.”

We’re as confused as you are.

The moment sparked mockery and confusion online, with political commentator Jamie Bonkiewicz tweeting: “What a f***ing demented idiot”:

Another wrote that Trump “sounds like a malfunctioning turkey”:

“Imagine being God and having to listen to this s***,” commented a third:

And Bad Fox Graphics said Trump “can’t even thank God without being a complete embarrassment”:

It’s not the only moment surrounding Trump and Thanksgiving to raise eyebrows online, as he took to his Truth Social platform to mark the public holiday by thanking murderers.

We’re not joking.

“Most importantly, thank you to the murderers, drug dealers, and criminals of all shapes, sizes, and colors, who illegally entered our Country from other countries’ jails, prisons, mental institutions, and places unknown, to rape, plunder, and kill American Citizens in record numbers,” he wrote.

Why not read…?

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.